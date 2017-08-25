 
image

GP van België: Sfeerbeelden van donderdag

25 augustus 2017 — Op donderdag doen de F1-piloten hun trackwalk maar daarnaast wat er ook de pitwalk voor de F1-fans. Enkele sfeerbeelden ...


Geschreven door Geoffrey Van den Elshout

Categorieën: GP van België

image


