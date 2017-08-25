GP van België: Sfeerbeelden van donderdag

25 augustus 2017 — Op donderdag doen de F1-piloten hun trackwalk maar daarnaast wat er ook de pitwalk voor de F1-fans. Enkele sfeerbeelden ...

The Bulls are back on the tarmac ߘŽ See you behind the wheel tomorrow ߙŒ #BelgiumGP ߇ǰ߇ª pic.twitter.com/eBOp2M2EUu — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 24, 2017

All ߑ€ on the two Belgian-born stars in Spa.



Lee catches up with Max and Stoffel to hear about a special weekend ➡️ https://t.co/howEqy9kIo pic.twitter.com/rTqnRp9Drc — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) August 24, 2017

Our faves pics from today's autograph session. It was a LOT of fun. And Flat Eric made an appearance! ߘŽ#BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/rYh0x2WGkp — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) August 24, 2017

Merci pour le soutient ߇˰߇·!

Thanks for the support best fans!

All set for tomorrow ߑ̰ߏ۰ߘŽ! #EO31 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/5YEHoDiGK2 — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) August 24, 2017

Spa, Stewart, Ickx, sax, chips, chocolate… what do they have in common? ߌҰߚưߎװߍ߰ߍ«= #12STRangefacts ߇ǰ߇ª



Read more on https://t.co/6s7kyAcd45 pic.twitter.com/EnraLcInVI — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) August 24, 2017

Great to see so many ߇Ӱ߇± fans already here in Spa ߑŒ #BelgianGP ߇ǰ߇ª #bestfans pic.twitter.com/apdN6imbQd — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 24, 2017

Our Thursday's favourite moment - the autograph session with the fans! #BelgianGP #PinkPanthers pic.twitter.com/CdiGaqakDS — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) August 24, 2017

Autograph session for @circuitspa and the fans are AWESOME! Thanks everyone for coming to see us! #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/mA2vmSFElb — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) August 24, 2017

Autograph session just started while the engines are on #BelgianGP #Seb5 pic.twitter.com/jwFii3Ynb1 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 24, 2017

ߕկ؏SPY: Max swears, if one more local journalist asks if he’s really Belgian… #RBSpy #BelgianGP ߇ǰ߇ª pic.twitter.com/m1jnDBbOL5 — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 24, 2017

It's media o'clock in the paddock and the boys are busier than ever. ߎٯ؏ߓ¹ #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/YkrCOKQQa2 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 24, 2017

Looks like everyone got the special edition cap memo for today's press conference. (Get your Stoff cap here: https://t.co/odkNEsHamX ߘ‰) pic.twitter.com/bES1GK4Bdh — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 24, 2017

Belgian v Belgian. Stoff kicks of his media duties today with cycling legend @tomboonen1. ߚҰ߇ǰ߇ʰߏŽ pic.twitter.com/ojbGNLXumy — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 24, 2017



Geschreven door Geoffrey Van den Elshout

