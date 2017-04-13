 

IndyCar-piloten reageren ethousiast op deelname Fernando Alonso aan Indy 500

13 april 2017 — Gisteren zorgden McLaren en Alonso voor een schokgolf door aan te kondigen dat de Spanjaard niet zal deelnemen aan de GP van Monaco maar wel aan de Indy 500. De IndyCar-piloten reageerden alvast enthousiast.


Geschreven door Geoffrey Van den Elshout

Categorieën: Fernando Alonso

image


