IndyCar-piloten reageren ethousiast op deelname Fernando Alonso aan Indy 500

13 april 2017 — Gisteren zorgden McLaren en Alonso voor een schokgolf door aan te kondigen dat de Spanjaard niet zal deelnemen aan de GP van Monaco maar wel aan de Indy 500. De IndyCar-piloten reageerden alvast enthousiast.

Que buena noticia tener a @alo_oficial en @IndyCar para el #Indy500 . Allá nos veremos. — Juan Pablo Montoya (@jpmontoya) April 12, 2017

Welcome to the team @alo_oficial ߏ. This is big for the sport ! @ Texas Motor Speedway https://t.co/OYXKQDIrHl — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) April 12, 2017

Welcome to the crew @alo_oficial. Look forward to working with you next month… ߑ̰ߏܰߑʰߏ¼ #101 #indy500 — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) April 12, 2017

Welcome to the team @alo_oficial!! The epitome of a true racer. Huge undertaking, big crossover taking it head on. Look fwd to working w/you — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) April 12, 2017

@alo_oficial to run the #Indy500 , brilliant news!! It'll be a baptism of fire but he's just the man to give it a go ߑͰߏܰߒʰߏ¼@IMS @IndyCar — Dario Franchitti (@dariofranchitti) April 12, 2017

@dariofranchitti @alo_oficial @IMS @IndyCar Always thought among current F1 drivers he and Kimi might be the ones to eventually give it a go. — JR Hildebrand (@JRHildebrand) April 12, 2017

This is just f****** awesome. Welcome!! https://t.co/1JkudecqqJ — JR Hildebrand (@JRHildebrand) April 12, 2017

.@ZBrownCEO is a marketer & innovator. Passionate about the #Indy500 & #F1, Im sure did everythin he could to make @alo_oficial deal happen! — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) April 12, 2017

@alo_oficial ߇ڰ߇¸This is awesome news @alo_oficial! Looking forward to having you at the #Indy500 ߇ǰ߇· Boa notícia essa do Alonso correndo as 500 Millhas — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) April 12, 2017

Another legend in the 500 this year. This will be epic https://t.co/hhzGXeZ3Yj — Gabby Chaves (@GabbyChaves) April 12, 2017

Welcome to the fastest motor race in the world @alo_oficial!

Great to have a world champion on the grid.

ߑͰߏܰߏ pic.twitter.com/a4crrLNCli — M A X Chilton (@maxchilton) April 12, 2017



Geschreven door Geoffrey Van den Elshout

