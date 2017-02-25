Renault R.S.17 maakt eerste meters op F1-circuit Barcelona

25 februari 2017 — Renault heeft vandaag haar R.S.17 de eerste meters laten maken op het circuit de catalunya vlakbij Barcelona. Jolyon Palmer was alvast zeer tevreden over zijn eerste ervaring met de R.S.17.

Morning! Exciting time, we are about to unleash the R.S.17 for the very first time! pic.twitter.com/39WgIEURlq — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 25, 2017

And the honour of taking it out for an inaugural spin is… @JolyonPalmer! pic.twitter.com/oRo3PtORX8 — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 25, 2017

And we are GO! pic.twitter.com/Oh7gbRuMzI — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 25, 2017

First ever installapery done for the R.S.17. From Tuesday's UK launch to on-track action today in Spain. Mega job! ߑ pic.twitter.com/Sagq3C5At1 — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 25, 2017

Thoughts? We can tell you it's harder to catch them with our little phone than it was last year!!! pic.twitter.com/rFxbrNr8eA — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 25, 2017

What a day! And we have Jolyon's very first impressions after driving the R.S.17 coming next! (Clue: he was smiling. A lot.) pic.twitter.com/40F8BGWS1t — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 25, 2017

An excuse from us first: the sound is bad (mic issues) but we still wanted to bring you this vid. So forgive the sound, enjoy the footage ߙ‚ — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 25, 2017

So @JolyonPalmer, first impressions after driving the R.S.17? pic.twitter.com/IKDgI3y7UG — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) February 25, 2017



Geschreven door Geoffrey Van den Elshout

