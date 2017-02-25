 

Renault R.S.17 maakt eerste meters op F1-circuit Barcelona

25 februari 2017 — Renault heeft vandaag haar R.S.17 de eerste meters laten maken op het circuit de catalunya vlakbij Barcelona. Jolyon Palmer was alvast zeer tevreden over zijn eerste ervaring met de R.S.17.


Geschreven door Geoffrey Van den Elshout

Categorieën: RenaultJolyon Palmer

image


