 

VIDEO: Is dit de F1-bolide van 2027?

20 april 2017 — Is dit de toekomst van de Formule 1? Renault presenteerde gisteren haar idee over hoe een F1-bolide er eventueel in 2027 kan uitzien.


Geschreven door Geoffrey Van den Elshout

Categorieën: Renaultvideo

image


