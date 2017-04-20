VIDEO: Is dit de F1-bolide van 2027?

20 april 2017 — Is dit de toekomst van de Formule 1? Renault presenteerde gisteren haar idee over hoe een F1-bolide er eventueel in 2027 kan uitzien.

A few of the highlights: the #RS2027vision has a transparent cockpit & helmet that allows the drivers to be seen in the heat of the action ߑ pic.twitter.com/XyicOJgIUk — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) April 19, 2017

Active LEDs in the wheels show the driver's position & the car's energy levels. Telemetry data accessible to fans online. ߤӰߘ#RS2027vision pic.twitter.com/p1BfnC1TkS — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) April 19, 2017

Power? 1 megawatt (1341bhp) for a weight limited to 600 kilos. That's the biggest power to weight ratio in F1 ever.#RS2027vision pic.twitter.com/WCV4voIVIz — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) April 19, 2017

<p>



Geschreven door Geoffrey Van den Elshout

